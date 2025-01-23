The Dallas Cowboys are in search of a new head coach for the 2025 NFL season. Reports indicate that Jerry Jones has been in close contact with a Super Bowl-winning coach as a potential candidate for the job.

The Cowboys are one of the most intriguing teams in the NFL each year. Despite having a star-studded roster, they have consistently failed to reach their potential in recent seasons, largely due to coaching challenges.

Just a few days ago, Dallas parted ways with Mike McCarthy. Now, the Lone Star State’s team is exploring several candidates, with numerous high-profile names under consideration for the position.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Report: Jerry Jones eyes Super Bowl-winning coach for the Cowboys

Jerry Jones is determined to secure a top-tier head coach for the 2025 season. The team’s owner and general manager tried to reach an agreement with Mike McCarthy, but they ultimately parted ways due to financial disagreements.

see also NFL News: Jerry Jones has reportedly decided who will be the next Cowboys head coach

As a result, McCarthy’s exit caught many by surprise. Dallas now needs a head coach who can finally maximize their talented roster and deliver the success that has eluded them in recent years.

Advertisement

According to multiple reports, Jerry Jones is close to naming the Cowboys’ next head coach. However, the announcement may face delays as a new and intriguing option has surfaced for the NFC East team.

Advertisement

Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram has reported that Jones has informally spoken with Pete Carroll about the coaching vacancy. While no official interview has been scheduled, reports suggests that Carroll is now on the team’s radar.

Advertisement

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll walks on the field prior to an NFL, American Football Herren, USA regular season game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams on November 19, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

The Cowboys have already interviewed several prospects, including Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. However, the possibility of bringing in a proven Super Bowl champion like Pete Carroll has shifted the dynamics of the search.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Cowboys announce their new head coach?

Dallas is under pressure to finalize their head coach before the 2025 season kicks off. Jerry Jones is focused on finding a top-tier candidate, as he is eager to put an end to the string of disappointing campaigns.

see also NFL News: Jerry Jones and Cowboys complete interview with shocking coach to develop Dak Prescott in Dallas

With the 2025 NFL Draft approaching, the Cowboys are expected to make their decision before the Super Bowl. The new head coach will need ample time to evaluate the team’s needs and plan strategically for the draft to strengthen the roster.

Advertisement

SurveyIs Pete Carroll a good option for the Cowboys? Is Pete Carroll a good option for the Cowboys? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE