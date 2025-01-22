The New England Patriots have welcomed Mike Vrabel back to the organization, this time as head coach. Now, he is assembling his staff and has chosen to reunite with a former Tennessee Titans colleague to strengthen the team’s defense.

The Patriots have endured a few challenging seasons. Since parting ways with Tom Brady in 2020, the AFC East powerhouse has struggled to find consistent success, with several attempts to fill the quarterback void falling short.

Following Bill Belichick’s departure, the Patriots appointed Jerod Mayo as head coach for the 2024 season. However, after a disappointing tenure, the team parted ways with Mayo earlier this year, naming Mike Vrabel as his successor.

Report: Mike Vrabel to reunite with former Titans coach in New England

The Patriots remain one of the most storied franchises in NFL history. At the start of the 21st century, the hiring of Bill Belichick and the drafting of Tom Brady laid the foundation for a dynasty that claimed six Super Bowl championships.

However, Brady's exit in 2020 created a void that Belichick struggled to fill, and the team's performance declined.

Vrabel, a former Patriots linebacker, is now building his coaching staff. After bringing in Josh McDaniels as offensive coordinator, the focus has shifted to the defensive side of the ball.

According to ESPN, the Patriots are set to name Terrell Williams as their defensive coordinator for the 2025 season. Williams, who was the Detroit Lions’ defensive line coach and run game coordinator in 2024, was reportedly Vrabel’s top choice for the role.

Terrell Williams, defensive coordinator for the New England Patriots

Williams previously worked alongside Vrabel with the Tennessee Titans from 2018 to 2023, serving as the team’s defensive line coach and assistant head coach before joining Dan Campbell’s Lions.

What will happen with Drake Maye?

In the 2024 NFL Draft, the Patriots used their first-round pick to select quarterback Drake Maye. Despite high expectations, his rookie season fell short of projections, raising questions about his future with the team.

For now, the Patriots are expected to stick with Maye for the 2025 season. However, it could serve as a make-or-break year for the young quarterback as the team evaluates whether to commit to him long-term or explore other options for the 2026 campaign.

