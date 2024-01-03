NFL Rumors: Bill Belichick might be one step closer to the Commanders

The 2023 NFL season will end for the New England Patriots this weekend. Rumors suggest that Bill Belichick won’t continue with the AFC East team, and it seems like he’s now one step closer to joining the Washington Commanders.

It is clear that Belichick won’t remember the 2023 season in the best way possible. The head coach struggled throughout the entire campaign, especially with finding a suitable replacement for Tom Brady.

Since the legendary quarterback left in 2020, nothing has been the same for the Patriots. Now, it seems like the team’s front office will try to rebuild entirely, starting with parting ways with the veteran head coach.

Rumors: Commanders may have opened the door for Bill Belichick’s arrival

A huge shift might occur for both the Patriots and Bill Belichick this year. The head coach has faced challenges in achieving success without Tom Brady as quarterback, which has become a big issue for the franchise.

Since 2020, Belichick’s performance with the Patriots hasn’t been stellar. With just one game remaining in the 2023 season, the head coach holds a 29-39 record with New England, highlighting the difficulties he’s faced without Brady on the team.

Due to this, rumors suggest the team’s front office aims to part ways with him by season’s end. However, it appears he won’t take a break and intends to continue coaching into the 2024 campaign.

According to reports, the Commanders are very interested in signing Bill Belichick for the upcoming season. Now, Ron Rivera, the current head coach, may have opened the door for his arrival with an intriguing statement.

When questioned about his future with Washington in Wednesday’s press conference, Rivera declined to provide a definitive answer. “We’ll cross that bridge when we get to it on Sunday,” he said.

Many fans feel his words lack conviction, and with the ongoing Belichick rumors, it appears probable that a new head coach might join Washington next season. However, acquiring the six-time Super Bowl champion might not be so easy.

Belichick’s contract extends through the 2024 campaign. If the Patriots opt to part ways with him, he could join the Commanders as a free agent. However, if not, Washington would need to propose a trade to acquire his services.

What is Bill Belichick’s all-time record as head coach?

Bill Belichick has been a head coach for 29 years. He coached the Cleveland Browns from 1991 to 1995, took a four-year break, and later joined the New England Patriots for the 2000 season.

With just one game remaining in the 2023 season, Belichick’s all-time record stands at 302 wins and 164 losses. His win-loss percentage currently sits at .648, though it will fluctuate based on the outcome of his last game against the New York Jets.