NFL: The Jets could help the Patriots to acquire their next Tom Brady

The New York Jets suffered for a long time within the AFC East during Tom Brady’s tenure with the New England Patriots. Ironically, now the Green Gang might play a key role in aiding the six-time Super Bowl champions in finding the quarterback’s successor.

In 2020, Tom Brady decided it was time to move on and leave the Patriots. He entered the league with very low expectations, and he definitely exceeded them all by winning six Vince Lombardi trophies for New England and one more with the Buccaneers.

However, things have not been great for the Patriots without him. Since his departure, they have been looking for a decent player to replace him, but their efforts have not been successful at all.

How could the Jets help the Patriots in getting their next Tom Brady?

The Jets and the Patriots have cultivated a historic rivalry in the AFC East, notably escalated by Tom Brady’s reign of dominance in New England—a presence far from warmly embraced in New York.

It’s unsurprising that the Jets rejected Tom Brady; he claimed victory in 30 matchups against them, suffering only seven losses—a testament to his dominance against each of his rivals.

Obviously the Jets were undoubtedly pleased when Brady departed the AFC in 2020. However, ironically, they might now hold the key for New England to secure the potential successor to the legendary quarterback.

In Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season, the Jets will close their campaign by facing the Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Even though both teams are eliminated, this matchup holds a huge importance for New England.

The Patriots (4-12) currently hold the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and aim to select a quarterback to succeed Mac Jones. However, there’s a way in which they could move to the No. 2 spot for a better chance at securing a top QB prospect.

For the Patriots to move up, they’d need to lose to the Jets in Week 18 while the Commanders and the Cardinals secure victories against the Cowboys and the Seahawks, respectively. Unfortunately, this scenario appears highly improbable.

There’s another way in which the Patriots could potentially ascend to the No. 2 pick without relying on a Commanders win against Dallas. However, this alternative route would necessitate three specific outcomes instead of just two.

Patriots lose to the Jets

to the Falcons defeat the Saints

defeat the Two of these: Bears win against the Packers / Broncos win against the Raiders / Ravens win against the Steelers / Texans win against the Colts

If the Commanders also lose to the Cowboys and these previously mentioned scenarios unfold, the Patriots would secure the No. 2 position due to the strength-of-schedule tiebreaker.

The Commanders are anticipated to draft a quarterback, potentially jeopardizing the Patriots’ plans. To try to prevent this, they would need to lose to their division rivals, but they could land the next Tom Brady. The Patriots are undoubtedly facing a huge dilemma.

Who are the best quarterback prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Scouts suggest that this year’s Draft class could be among the strongest in terms of quarterbacks. The top three teams are potentially eyeing a QB, and the Patriots are keen on securing a player who might surpass Mac Jones in skill and potential.

Currently, Jayden Daniels (LSU) and Bo Nix (Oregon) stand out as the top two quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft. Caleb Williams is also highly regarded as a talented player; however, concerns have arisen regarding his demands, which may not align optimally with any team.