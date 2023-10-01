Patrick Mahomes is considered as the league’s premier quarterback. His impressive track record boasted by multiple MVP awards and championships leading the Kansas City Chiefs to the glory in his short career thus far.

Mahomes’ stellar performance continues as the Chiefs have secured a solid 2-1 record. Despite the Chiefs encountered a setback in week 1 when they narrowly lost to the Detroit Lions, a significant contributing factor to that loss was the unusual number of dropped passes by his teammates.

While Mahomes excels in many aspects of the game, he currently doesn’t lead the league in passing touchdowns. Three quarterbacks have outpaced him in this statistical category, ranking fourth with seven touchdown passes.

Patrick Mahomes Have Fewer Touchdown Passes than Three Quarterbacks

The current leader in touchdown passes is Kirk Cousins. Forced by a disappointing running game but helped by a dangerous wide receiver like Justin Jefferson, the quarterback of the Vikings is ahead of everyone with nine.

Tua Tagovailoa appears below him commanding the high-powered Miami Dolphins‘ offense. Tagovailoa has eight touchdown passes with a speedster such as Tyreek Hill posing a constant threat to defenses.

Jordan Love, in his surprising debut season as the Green Bay Packers‘ starting quarterback, is the third player in the list with eight touchdown passes. However, he poses the benefit of having played four games after being part of their recent loss on Thursday night against Detroit.

How Many Interceptions Does Patrick Mahomes Have?

Patrick Mahomes has thrown two interceptions in three matchups.