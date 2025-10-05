Nick Saban criticizes Bill Belichick over Mac Jones development

Mac Jones, alongside Daniel Jones, has become one of the most inspiring stories of the 2025 NFL season. The San Francisco 49ers quarterback joined the NFC West franchise to serve as Brock Purdy’s backup, but after starting in three of five matchups, Jones has turned a lot of heads.

The former New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback put up a show against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, leading the 49ers to a close 26-23 win in overtime. Jones went 33 of 49 for 342 yards and two touchdowns, adding four carries for five yards.

This was his third win in as many starts this season, which has increased the noise about whether he should take over as the starter over Purdy, who has dealt with issues and has struggled to be consistent. Meanwhile, Jones continues to draw praise. His former college coach, Nick Saban, made telling comments about Jones’ initial development plans this week.

Nick Saban throws shade at Bill Belichick, Patriots over Mac Jones’ development

During Friday’s edition of “The Pat McAfee Show,” the legendary coach said Jones didn’t land in the best situation in the NFL.

“I’m so happy for Mac,” Saban said. “I think Mac was one of those guys who was in bad situations in New England relative to coaching and all that stuff, and who was the offensive coordinator, and how did he get developed when he came into the league.”

The Alabama product has played at a much better level under Kyle Shanahan. In three starts, he has recorded 86 completions on 129 pass attempts, racking up 905 yards and six touchdowns against one interception.

Purdy remains the starter, but Jones is sparking conversations around the league.