The Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl LIX champions after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs. Nick Sirianni has secured his first ring as head coach, but how many titles did Andy Reid have at his age?

The 2024 NFL season has come to an end. At Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, the Eagles delivered a dominant performance, crushing the Chiefs 40-22 to claim the championship.

With this victory, Nick Sirianni earns his first Super Bowl title. The head coach continues to prove his strategic brilliance, setting the stage for what could be a highly successful career.

How many Super Bowl rings did Andy Reid have at Nick Sirianni’s age?

Heading into Super Bowl LIX, many fans expected the Chiefs to make history by becoming the first team to achieve a three-peat. While the Eagles had an impressive season, Kansas City’s recent dominance led many to believe they would once again come out on top.

However, the game played out far differently than expected. The Eagles controlled the matchup from start to finish, dismantling the Chiefs with a commanding 40-6 victory that will be remembered for years to come.

Nick Sirianni outcoached Andy Reid in this Super Bowl showdown. While he still has a long way to go to match Reid’s career achievements, his trajectory looks incredibly promising.

Sirianni secured his first Super Bowl victory at 43 years old. When Andy Reid was the same age, he had yet to win a Vince Lombardi Trophy as a head coach—his only Super Bowl ring at the time came as an assistant coach with the Packers in Super Bowl XXXI.

Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the Washington Commanders during the second quarter at Northwest Stadium on December 22, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

Reid’s first Super Bowl win as a head coach didn’t come until 2020, when the Chiefs defeated the 49ers. He was 61 years old when he finally lifted the Vince Lombardi Trophy as an HC.

Who is the youngest head coach to ever win a Super Bowl?

At 43 years, 7 months, and 25 days old, Nick Sirianni is the seventh-youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl. He sits just behind Don Shula, who won his first title at 43 years and 10 days old with the Miami Dolphins.

The youngest head coach to ever win a Super Bowl remains Sean McVay. He led the Los Angeles Rams to victory over the Bengals in 2022 at just 36 years and 20 days old.