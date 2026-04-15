NY Giants receive tough reality check about trade market for Dexter Lawrence

The New York Giants have set a high price for Dexter Lawrence ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. However, they have been handed a tough pill to swallow. It seems teams across the league are in no urgency to overpay for the veteran nose tackle. If New York expected the phone to ring endlessly in East Rutherford, it might be in for a rude awakening.

According to a report from New York Post‘s Paul Schwartz, the Giants haven’t received a single call for Lawrence in the past five days. Perhaps, the G-Men predicted the market around Lawrence to move slowly, but this might be too much.

Fortunately for New York, senior vice president and general manager Joe Schoen has revealed the Giants remain in good terms with Lawrence despite his trade request. If not, patience will run low in Bergen County. Moreover, New York is still prioritizing a peaceful solution.

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Giants want Lawrence to stay

The Giants want Lawrence to stay on the roster—Schoen admitted that in his pre-draft press conference. In order to reach an agreement, however, they must fulfill his camp’s desires. Meeting them halfway may not be enough. Lawrence wants his contract to be aligned with the market for interior D-linemen in the NFL.

Dexter Lawrence II #97 of the New York Giants.

The Giants had their fun having him signed to a team-friendly deal (in terms of production and total value), but Lawrence wants his cut now. Nay—he demands it. Learning the trade market for Lawrence is dull at the moment is far from encouraging.

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NY Giants down to two choices

It essentially means the Giants are down to two viable options: re-sign Lawrence to a new contract or head down a road of legal disputes and endless drama. The choice should be simple, but nothing can be taken for granted in the NFL.

The G-Men must find a solution to the drifting relationship. Or else, the Giants could face locker room controversy before John Harbaugh even gets to work in the 2026 NFL campaign. Star players like Brian Burns spoke up, sending a clear message to the organization.

Schoen and the front office can’t afford yet another offseason blunder. Giants fans remain wary of Schoen, with many publicly calling for his firing. If that sentiment carries over from the stands at MetLife Stadium into the locker room, it might as well be the end of Schoen’s time in Jersey.

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Giants seek similar return to that of Quinnen Williams trade

One reason why phone line bills aren’t through the roof in New York may be the asking price the Giants have set. The Giants are taking a page out of their closest neighbors’ book. More specifically, they are trying to replicate the return package the New York Jets received in the Quinnen Williams trade to the Dallas Cowboys.

NY JETS RECEIVED: DALLAS COWBOYS RECEIVED: 2026 SECOND ROUND PICK QUINNEN WILLIAMS 2027 FIRST ROUND PICK DT MAZI SMITH Quinnen Williams trade (Nov. 2025)

Back in November 2025, Dallas sent a 2026 second-rounder, a 2027 first-rounder, and DT Mazi Smith to New York. The rumor mill around the league suggests the Giants are after a similar haul. However, there’s a key difference. It all comes down to timing. With the 2026 NFL Draft looming on the horizon, the Giants may be urged to trade for more picks (they own just two top-100 selections), but no team is in need of moving on from theirs.

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Obviously, Lawrence draws leaguewide interest, but there’s no urgency for teams to complete a trade for him before the draft. If anything, it’s New York that has that urgency. Thus, the leverage isn’t on the Giants’ side. When the Cowboys traded for Williams, they were nine games into the season and desperate to turn their 3-5-1 record around. That desperation made such a move possible, and it’s why a similar package for Lawrence likely won’t be offered in April or May.

NY Giants cling on to a prayer

Perhaps a team that misses out on a promising nose tackle in the draft is pushed to go off script and offer a king’s ransom for Lawrence. But if that happens, it will be after the NFL Draft takes place from April 23–25 in Pittsburgh. Trading for draft capital when the event is a year away on the league calendar is not a feat fans will pop champagne bottles for.

Long story short, it seems all but inevitable the Giants will keep Lawrence under contract in New York—one way or another, allocating more or less money. It just looks like the trade route is under a blockade, and the flagging front office in East Rutherford can’t afford such a risky venture.

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Whether analytics approve or not, the easy choice is to re-sign Lawrence. Not many will judge Schoen and company if they put out this fire with Lawrence. Actually, fans in New York will judge their every move, but that comes with the job.