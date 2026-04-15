NY Giants reportedly cut off communications with Jerry Jones’ Cowboys ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

The New York Giants sense the clock ticking before the 2026 NFL Draft. They have plenty of decisions to make, yet apparently, none of them involve a need to sit down and negotiate with fellow NFC East opponents, the Dallas Cowboys. Although the Cowboys could trade up to ruin the Giants’ draft plans, the G-Men won’t make a deal with Jerry Jones and their divisional foes.

Holding the fifth overall pick, the Giants have a plethora of options—including trading down and improving their draft capital. According to reports, New York has narrowed its draft decision down to Jeremiyah Love and Sonny Styles. However, the Cowboys could rain on their parade if they effectively move up the board. The Giants must have eyes on their back when it comes to the Cowboys, but the front office in East Rutherford is reportedly set on not cutting a deal with the team in Arlington.

According to NFL draft insider Robinson Wittmore, the Cowboys have had trade talks with the Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans, and Cleveland Browns (who own the third, fourth, and sixth overall picks in 2026, respectively). However, they haven’t been able to reach the Giants, who want nothing to do with them.

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Why Giants won’t trade picks with Cowboys

New York and Dallas could be coveting the same prospects in the upcoming draft class, and it’s highly unlikely the Giants will serve as an entry point for the Cowboys. If Jones and company want to sneak into the top five, they will have to sway a front office other than the one in the Big Apple.

Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium

Trading with the Cowboys is a no-go for the G-Men. Senior vice president and general manager Joe Schoen is walking on thin ice; making such a risky trade with Dallas could be the final nail in his coffin as an executive in East Rutherford. Schoen has enough on his plate already.

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If Schoen doesn’t find a solution to Dexter Lawrence’s trade request, the Giants could face tension and locker room controversy. Thus, Schoen can’t afford to make his life any harder by switching places with the Cowboys in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Cowboys should focus on other teams’ picks

For the Cowboys, Jones and his front office could go ahead and scratch the area codes 201 and 551. There’s a better chance that hell freezes over than anyone in East Rutherford picking up one of their phone calls.

As for Arizona, Tennessee, and Cleveland, the odds are much better with those franchises. The Cowboys own the 12th and 20th overall picks, which could be very appealing to an organization in the top five looking to move down.