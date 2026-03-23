NY Jets work out two big-name QB prospects ahead of 2026 NFL Draft to possibly bring them in to compete with Geno Smith

The New York Jets have made something clear: bringing Geno Smith won’t stop them from looking for new quarterbacks. In fact, the held workouts for two of the biggest QB prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Geno Smith has made it clear he wants to make things right with the Jets. However, the Jets are still looking for younger options. Connor Hughes of SNY reported that the team tried out Drew Allar from Penn State last week. Allar is recovering from a broken ankle, but seems to be almost ready to come back.

Last Sunday, the Jets also reportedly had some work done with Carson Beck. Allar and Beck are two of the biggest names in the quarterback position ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. However, that doesn’t mean that they’re projected to go high on the draft, which gives the Jets hope.

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Drew Allar’s draft projection

Drew Allar falls into the classic label of ‘Day 2 Guy’. This means he is projected as a second or third round pick. Allar is viewed as a high-upside, though boom-or-bust quarterback. Still, he’s seen as a raw prospect.

Drew Allar of the Penn State Nittany Lions

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He has elite arm talent, size (6’5″, 228 lbs), and he fits the prototypical pocket-passer frame. The Jets could eye him as a possible pick at either the 33rd overall or 44th overall selection. The Jets have no third round pick, so if they want Allar, they must take him in the second round.

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see also Chiefs, NY Jets QB depth charts updated with Justin Fields joining Patrick Mahomes at Arrowhead

Carson Beck’s draft projection

Beck’s projection is similar to Allar’s, meaning he should get drafted in the second or third round according to multiple projections. However, he is seen as a less-upside prospect than Allar, but a more mature one. Beck was the runner-up in College Football last season, guiding Miami to the National Championship, but losing to Indiana.

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What this means is that Beck is more polished and “NFL-ready” than Allar, he has a higher floor. However, Allar has a higher ceiling if developed properly. Whether the Jets pull the trigger on one of them remains to be seen, but they should back up Smith, at least in the begining.