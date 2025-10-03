Panthers, Bryce Young will miss key player in Week 5 vs Tua Tagovailoa’s Dolphins

Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers prepare to face Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins in Week 5. However, arguably their best player won’t be suiting up after suffering an injury.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that running back Chuba Hubbard is dealing with a calf injury and is expected to miss Sunday’s game vs. Tagovailoa’s Dolphins. Hubbard is a key component on this offense as he is a workhorse. Scripts don’t matter against Hubbard since he always gets all of his snaps regardless.

It seems like Hubbard’s absence won’t be for this week only, as it seems the calf injury is worse than initially thought and could sideline him for longer. With this, the Panthers are forced to go with a backup plan, but that backup plan is not that bad.

Rico Dowdle season is upon us

During the offseason, the Panthers signed Rico Dowdle to be Hubbard’s backup. Some even expected a committee between both, but he’s played only 35% of the snaps. However, Dowdle had more than a 1,000 rushing yards last season with the Cowboys. He is by no means a scrub.

Rico Dowdle #5 of the Carolina Panthers

Dowdle will now have the chance to prove to head coach Dave Canales that he deserves more snaps. To be able to run the football is key for this team as Bryce Young is not a quarterback you want throwing 40 times a game.

The Panthers have a serious QB problem

Carolina has a huge issue on quarterback. Bryce Young was the number one pick but he doesn’t play like one. He has too many inconsistencies. One day he will win you the game, the next week he will cost you the game. The team can’t rely on him.

Young is completing 60.4% of his passes for 753 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. However, three of those touchdowns came in Week 2. The other alternative is giving up on Young and trusting NFL veteran Andy Dalton, which is not the greatest backup at this point in his career.