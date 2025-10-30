Trending topics:
Panthers legend flames Keon Coleman amid struggling 2025 season

Keon Coleman has left plenty to be desired this season.

By Ernesto Cova

Keon Coleman #0 of the Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills returned to winning ways on Sunday with a commanding 40-9 win over the Carolina Panthers. Josh Allen and Co. had no mercy on the Panthers, who missed Bryce Young for the game. 

James Cook put up a show with 210 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. Khalil Shakir led the passing game with 88 yards on six receptions and one touchdown for the Bills.

Second-year wide receiver Keon Coleman again struggled to get things going, recording only 30 yards on three receptions. Coleman carried high expectations coming into the season, but he’s failed to meet them, which has granted him plenty of criticism. 

Steve Smith Sr. calls out Keon Coleman amid complex season

Former Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith didn’t mince words when assessing Keon Coleman’s 2025 season. During a recent episode of “89,” a podcast hosted by the former wideout and reporter James Palmer, Smith was very critical of Coleman. 

Keon Coleman will look to deliver on his second year in the NFL

Keon Coleman #0 of the Buffalo Bills

He just doesn’t get open fast enough,” Smith said. “Josh Allen looks his way. There’s a few times when it’s press coverage when Josh looks over there. But Josh gets off of him very fast. And some people say, ‘Well, he was open on this play, but Josh got off of him.’ Yes. That means he’s taking too long.”

After a strong 112-yard performance against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1, Coleman’s level wasn’t the same. He has averaged 20.8 yards per game, which isn’t ideal for a player with his potential. The Bills have struggled to find a reliable wide receiver after trading Stefon Diggs, and Coleman isn’t the answer. 

