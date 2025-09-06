Trending topics:
Quinshon Judkins agrees terms with Browns: What’s the RB Depth Chart in Shedeur Sanders’ team?

After a very long saga, the Cleveland Browns finally agreed on terms with rookie running back Quinshon Judkins. How does this impact the RB depth chart on Shedeur Sanders' team?

By Bruno Milano

Quinshon Judkins #10 of the Cleveland Browns.
© Nick Cammett/Getty ImagesQuinshon Judkins #10 of the Cleveland Browns.

The Cleveland Browns have been one of the most talked about teams this NFL offseason. Not necessarily because of good things, but for some drama. Whether it was a quarterback battle including Shedeur Sanders, to not being able to sign their second round pick in Quinshon Judkins due to off-field legal issues, it’s been a turmoil. However, slowly the team has solved their problems, and now they’ve finally signed their running back. How does their RB depth chart look?

Judkins now enters a somewhat busy running back room. Quinshon Judkins was supposed to take this backfield by storm. Now, it’s safe to say he will need to adjust and get into football shape, so the question is, how does the running back depth chart looks for them right now?

As for now, the Browns website don’t even have Judkins on the depth chart, but it’s safe to say they will add him soon enough. As of now they have three names listed, so for information purposes, we’ll list Judkins as RB4 right now.

  1. Jerome Ford
  2. Dylan Sampson
  3. Raheim Sanders
  4. Quinshon Judkins

How much can the depth chart change?

It’s expected that Judkins will surely climb the depth chart. After all, he was a second round pick and was drafted to be the undeniable RB1. He’s missed training camps and preseason, so it might take a couple of weeks before we fully see him take snaps with the team.

Jerome Ford #34 of the Cleveland Browns

Jerome Ford #34 of the Cleveland Browns

Still, Jerome Ford is a reliable assett who has been with the team for years now, has been productive and, while not a star, knows the playbook and can have good performances. Hence, Ford should still see action even if Judkins elevates himself. As for Dylan Sampson, the other rookie has impressed during training camp earning himself some snaps too. It will be fun to see how the Browns manage this depth chart.

Stefanski is used to a run-heavy, committee approach

The Browns had one of the best running backs in the NFL in Nick Chubb. However, coach Kevin Stefanski still used a committee between him and Kareem Hunt. They were one of the deadliest RB duos in the NFL for years.

The Browns know their quarterback play won’t be as mobile, since Shedeur Sanders is on the bench and Joe Flacco will be the starter. However, they also know their speed and strength could come in the running game. Stefanski could use a committee once again to keep his running backs fresh and ready to roll.

bruno milano
Bruno Milano
