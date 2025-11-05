Raheem Morris backpedals from accusation against Patriots

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris had a different approach to the controversial “snapgate” he sparked after the New England Patriots beat the Falcons in Week 9 of the 2025 NFL season.

Moments before the two-minute warning, Michael Penix Jr. grounded the ball after his center heard a clap (Penix’s sign to get the snap) and passed him the ball. Atlanta ended up punting the ball and the Patriots secured a 24-23 win.

Morris was upset after the game, accusing the Patriots of manufacturing a snap.

“They heard something,” Morris said. “Obviously (Neuzil) did, that’s why he snapped it. There was no intent to say (the Patriots) did anything wrong. It was our fault. It was on us. We can’t snap the ball early, no matter what anyone does. That was just me being angry yesterday when somebody asked me what happened.”

Raheem Morris backtracks from comments on “snapgate”

A day after causing a stir with his comments, Morris shrugged off the situation, saying he doesn’t want to make something out of nothing.

Head coach Raheem Morrisof the Falcons

“I don’t want to make it a ‘Snapgate,’ which I probably already did,” Morris said.

The Falcons dropped to 3-5 with this result, while the Patriots extended their winning streak to six games. Atlanta has been one of the most inconsistent teams in the league this season, and the Patriots worsened their situation, giving them their third consecutive loss.

They will travel to Berlin to face off against the Indianapolis Colts, one of the best squads in the league, on Sunday.