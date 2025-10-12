Report suggests Mac Jones could be benched with Brock Purdy nearing comeback

Brock Purdy is reportedly close to returning to play for the San Francisco 49ers and retake his spot under center after several weeks sidelined by injury. His comeback could potentially happen during a home game against the Atlanta Falcons, a venue where the 49ers have found success this season.

The report was circulated by Adam Schefter on X: “There is ‘a chance’ that San Francisco’s regular starting QB, Brock Purdy can return for next week’s game vs. the Falcons.” This marks a small but significant sign that the team’s starting quarterback is healing faster than anticipated.

Mac Jones has performed well enough that sending him to the bench might not be the most appealing option. However, the 49ers must now contend with Jones battling knee and oblique injuries, partly due to the heavy hits he has been absorbing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the same report about Purdy, Schefter mentioned the concern over Jones’s health heading into Week 6: “49ers QB Mac Jones, listed as questionable for Sunday due to an oblique injury, is expected to play vs. the Buccaneers, per sources.”

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Purdy’s Struggles, Jones’s Loyalty

Purdy has not had his best year, which is well-known to the 49ers faithful. He has started poorly this season, exacerbated by a foot injury—something fans have grown accustomed to. Yet, nearly two weeks ago, Jones explicitly stated that he has no interest in taking over the starting job from his injured teammate.

Advertisement

“They brought me here to play as a backup and that’s my job. Brock’s the starter of this team,” Jones said on October 2. “Right now he’s dealing with something and for him to go out last week and play when you probably know he’s not at full health shows a lot. I’m just trying to get some wins for this team so it helps us down the line.”