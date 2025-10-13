Richard Sherman blasts Kyle Shanahan and 49ers offense after latest struggles

Richard Sherman didn’t mince words when talking about the San Francisco 49ers’ offensive line. The former All-Pro cornerback went straight at the unit’s flaws, saying their poor execution has become one of the team’s biggest problems.

“The interior offensive line was the issue late in the game [vs Buccaneers],” Sherman said. “I knew that would be the Achilles heel for this team. It’s not just on the pass protection standpoint—it’s ridiculous on plays that are set up successfully.”

Sherman pointed to multiple moments where simple blocks could’ve changed the outcome. “You got guys in space and all you have to do is block your guy. Get in his way and let Christian McCaffrey do his work,” he said. “And you can’t even do that, and that’s where it starts to become devastating to this offense.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

He suggested that no matter how creative Kyle Shanahan’s play-calling is, it won’t matter if the players up front can’t do their jobs. “You can draw up the perfect play,” Sherman said, “but if you have guys who are incompetent, unable to get the job done, unable to block linebackers, then you can’t run these plays.”

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Sherman sends a clear warning to Shanahan’s offensive line

Sherman specifically called out the center’s performance, saying, “The center should be able to at least get in Lavonte David’s way. He shouldn’t be able to shock, shed, and tackle Christian McCaffrey right where they were.” His words painted a picture of frustration with the line’s lack of fundamentals.

Advertisement

He ended his remarks by emphasizing that these breakdowns aren’t new. “That has happened throughout the season,” Sherman said. “Plays are drawn up well, and we’re looking at the center get up on guys and just whiff or not block at all.”