Ricky Pearsall breaks silence on Brandon Aiyuk and drops subtle new details

Ricky Pearsall opened up about his communication with Brandon Aiyuk and offered a glimpse into how the receiver is handling everything behind the scenes. “I think he’s doing fine. You know what I mean?” Pearsall said, acknowledging that Aiyuk has always been more reserved and private than most people realize.

Pearsall explained that staying connected with Aiyuk has become important to him, especially during a stretch where the star wideout has been away from the 49ers spotlight. “It’s hard because he’s a quiet guy, he’s to himself,” he said, emphasizing that silence shouldn’t be confused with struggle.

He also made it clear that the relationship runs both ways, noting that Aiyuk supported him long before their paths crossed in the NFL. “As much as I can reach out to him and show love his way because he’s done that throughout my journey,” Pearsall said, adding, “I’m just trying to pay my dues back to him and I think he’s doing good.”

Aiyuk still owed a large check

Jason of Over The Cap detailed the significant amount the 49ers still owe Aiyuk after he played only seven games last season, compounding the frustration expressed by Kyle Shanahan over the 2025 drama where Aiyuk has played no games while reportedly “recovering.”

“This contract will go down as one of the big misfires in NFL history. At the end of the day, the 49ers will have paid Aiyuk about $34 million of the $120 million contract extension that was signed in 2024. He has played no games in an extension year of the contract.”

“Including his rookie contract, the team will have paid him $48 million for 7 games, 25 receptions, and 374 yards. Had the 49ers not signed the extension, they would have paid Aiyuk $14.12 million for last season and then allowed him to leave the team as a free agent.”