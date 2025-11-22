The San Francisco 49ers have missed wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk the whole season, but apparently, instead of keeping it peaceful, they did a $26 million move in the wideout’s contract that makes it all trend towards a divorce.

Michael Silver and Diana Russini of The Athletic reported that “Brandon Aiyuk’s 2026 guarantees were voided by the 49ers.” This comes 15 months after signing a massive four-year, $120 million contract extension. As Silver puts it, “the two sides appear headed toward a stunning divorce.“

Aiyuk wanted a trade before getting the extension. After signing it, his career has gone downhill. He suffered an ACL tear, his recovery has taken way longer than expected and now, it seems like his future is elsewhere, but his big contract is now a problem, since not many teams will be willing to get it for a guy who has been inactive since October 2024. This move by the Niners is likely because a cut is imminent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 49ers certainly don’t miss Aiyuk

Without Aiyuk, the 49ers have found two proper wideouts that are very good. Jauan Jennings is a tall, reliable pass-catcher that will give an edge on contested catches. Jennings has 378 yards and three touchdowns in nine games this season, despite playing with fractured ribs for the first couple of months of the season.

Jauan Jennings #15 of the San Francisco 49ers.

Advertisement

The other is second-year wideout Ricky Pearsall. He has 327yards in just five games. Pearsall is a more polished route-runner and a target in the middle of the field. Add the fact that tight end George Kittle is still there and Aiyuk is really not needed.

Advertisement

see also Dave Canales gets real on the importance of Monday Night Football duel against 49ers

Aiyuk might get cut but still his future is cloudy

By voiding over $26 million due to Aiyuk’s “failure to fulfill his contractual obligations,” it makes it more feasible to cut Aiyuk. The 49ers will still have approximately $29.5 million in dead cap. But, this can be split over the next two years with a post-June 1 designation.

Advertisement

All in all, the fact that Aiyuk won’t file a grievance also signs to the wide receiver’s wish to leave. He knows that if he is cut, it will be easier for him to find suitors for his services.