Ricky Pearsall reportedly has a return date to rejoin the 49ers alongside Brock Purdy

Ricky Pearsall has been sidelined alongside Brock Purdy, making for a difficult stretch for both players. However, according to a report by Dianna Russini, both players could be set to return for a road game with the San Francisco 49ers.

Russini’s report indicates that Pearsall and Purdy are expected to be available to help the 49ers in Week 8 against the Houston Texans, which will be the team’s fourth road contest of the year. Both players have already contributed to the team’s efforts away from home this season.

Pearsall has missed only one game so far this season, while Purdy has missed more time. If the receiver can return, it means the 49ers will have another weapon available for Mac Jones or whichever quarterback takes command of the offense.

