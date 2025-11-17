Roquan Smith hits Shedeur Sanders with a harsh rookie reminder after beating Browns

Roquan Smith contributed to the Ravens’ fourth consecutive victory, this time against the Cleveland Browns, where Shedeur Sanders made his debut at quarterback. Sanders was successfully shut down by the Baltimore defensive line, and the veteran Smith stated that it was necessary to make Sanders feel like a rookie.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“When you play a rookie in this league, you have to let ’em know that they are rookies…” Smith said in a warning not only for Sanders but for any other rookie. However, he clarified his comments by acknowledging that the Browns quarterback has a lot to offer: “With all due respect to him, I think he’s a great player. Think he’s gonna be a great player.”

Smith wants every defensive line in the NFL to treat new players this way: “Rookies coming in the league, every defense should feel that way. They’re a rookie… Coulda put Stefanski at quarterback. Like, regardless, we have to play our brand of football. That’s just what it is.”

Advertisement

How badly did Sanders fare against the Ravens?

It was a very tough game for Sanders; he was even mocked by a Ravens player with the “watch” celebration. He failed to throw a single touchdown pass, was sacked twice, and one of his throws was intercepted by Nate Wiggins. Ultimately, he completed only four passes for 47 yards.

Advertisement

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

On the other hand, Smith did not have his best statistical game for the Ravens in the win against the Browns, recording just 4 combined tackles, two fewer than the 6 he logged last week against the Vikings. Despite this, he is having a good season overall and could reach 100 tackles.

see also Cleveland Browns find a classy player in Shedeur Sanders despite subdued debut against Ravens

Tough season continues for the Browns

The loss to the Ravens is another hard blow for the Browns, who have been losing consecutively since Week 8. They now hold a 2-8-0 record, making a playoff berth highly unlikely. Furthermore, Sanders’ future with the franchise for next season remains uncertain, with doubts still circulating.

Advertisement