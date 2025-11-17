San Francisco 49ers leave serious problem in the past after win over Cardinals

This past weekend, the San Francisco 49ers not only picked up their seventh win of the season, but also welcomed Brock Purdy back to the field after a long layoff. The Arizona Cardinals were the victims this time, and Kyle Shanahan and his players continue to hold on to the belief that they can take the division.

In what ended as a 41–22 win for the Bay Area team, Mr. Irrelevant delivered a strong performance, completing 19 of 26 passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns, offering clear signs that the issue in his foot may truly be a thing of the past.

“No, I didn’t even think about it, honestly, in the game or anything,” Purdy said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “At practice and everything, that’s where I tested it all out. I’m like, at practice, rolling out, ‘All right, do I feel it, do I not?’ No, I don’t, I feel great. And then come [game-time] when I warmed up and everything, I didn’t even think about it. It felt great. Throughout the game and stuff, I was able to do everything — scramble, keepers, roll-outs, step up in the pocket. I played quarterback.”

While Mac Jones’ emergence as the 49ers’ primary signal-caller had been more than satisfactory, the fact that their QB1 has returned at full strength signals that the push for the playoffs is very much a concrete reality.

Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers.

Standout performance in Arizona

The San Francisco 49ers delivered a statement victory in Glendale, absolutely dismantling the Arizona Cardinals with a categorical performance that showcased their elite potential.

This dominant road win firmly entrenches the Niners as serious NFC West contenders and a major threat in the entire conference. With their offense clicking and their defense smothering, San Francisco looks poised for a deep postseason run.

The offensive side looked unstoppable, posting 41 points and accumulating 436 total yards. Quarterback Brock Purdy threw for 200 yards and guided a multi-faceted attack, while the ground game contributed 138 rushing yards to keep the defense honest all afternoon.

What’s next for the 49ers?

The San Francisco 49ers now turn their attention to a critical stretch before their late-season rest. The team hosts the Carolina Panthers next, a chance to solidify its record at home.

Then, they hit the road for a challenging matchup against the tough Cleveland Browns defense. This two-game run precedes the Bye Week, providing a crucial opportunity for the 49ers to both secure wins and then rest up for the final playoff push.