San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams meet in a Week 4 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on October 3, 2022 at 8:15 PM (ET). The home team wants to win this game to send a message to the other big favorites. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The 49ers are set to play their second home game, but so far they are down 1-2 overall, and the franchise's only win came at home against the Seattle Seahawks 27-7. During Week 3 the 49ers lost a tight game against the Broncos by 10-11.

The Rams started the 2022 season with a loss against the Buffalo Bills 10-31, but after that bitter week the Rams won two straight against the Falcons 31-27 and the Arizona Cardinals 20-12.

San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams: Kick-Off Time

San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams play for the Week 4 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Monday, October 3 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

Australia: 9:15 AM (AEST) October 4

Canada: 8:15 PM (EDT)

China: 7:15 AM September 26

Germany: 1:15 AM (CEST) October 4

Ireland: 12:15 AM (IST) October 4

Mexico: 6:15 PM (CDT)

US: 8:15 PM (ET)

UK: 12:15 AM (BST) October 4

San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 4 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams: Predictions And Odds

San Francisco 49ers are home favorites with -1.5 spread and 1.80 moneyline that will pay $180 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have good home record but the visitors are on a hot streak. Los Angeles Rams are underdogs with +1.5 ATS and 2.05 moneyline. The totals are offered at 42.5 points. The best pick for this NFL Week 4 game is: 49ers -1.5.

BetMGM San Francisco 49ers -1.5 / 1.80 Totals 42.5 Los Angeles Rams +1.5 / 2.05

* Odds via BetMGM

