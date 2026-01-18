Trending topics:
NFL

Shedeur Sanders’ Browns reportedly favor signing of youngest head coach in NFL history

Planning ahead for the 2026 NFL season, the Cleveland Browns could group Shedeur Sanders and the rest of the team with the youngest head coach signing in league history.

By Federico O'donnell

Shedeur Sanders and the Browns are in need of a HC for the 2026 season
© Ian Maule/Getty ImagesShedeur Sanders and the Browns are in need of a HC for the 2026 season

Shedeur Sanders and the Cleveland Browns learned a positive update on the franchise’s search for a new head coach. Ahead of the 2026 NFL season, new reports hint the organization could be close to reaching an agreement with one young offensive-minded coach in the league.

Typically, after an unsuccessful stint with an offensive-minded head coach, NFL teams tend to pivot in the opposite direction. However, the Browns may not view Kevin Stefanski’s tenure in Cleveland as a failure. Instead, the organization appears to believe his time had simply run its course. Even so, it looks like another offensive-minded coach could be headed to The Land.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Browns have requested a second head coaching interview with Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski. In a clear demonstration of how serious Cleveland’s interest is, the organization has requested this meeting to be in person.

Udinski would become youngest HC in NFL history

Only 30, Udinski is one of the youngest minds in the game. It’s not too rare for offensive coordinators to be young, as the league has seen a considerable rise in bold, creative young coaches taking over offensive units around the NFL.

Grant Udinski during a game

Grant Udinski during a game

However, Udisnki could re-write history books across the league. If the Browns hire Udinski to guide Sanders and company in 2026, the Jaguars’ offensive coordinator would become the youngest head coach in NFL history. Perhaps that injection of youth is just what Cleveland needs to turn the tide after years of pent-up frustration.

Shedeur Sanders might have new HC as Browns seek to replace Kevin Stefanski with in-house talent

Shedeur Sanders might have new HC as Browns seek to replace Kevin Stefanski with in-house talent

Who holds the record for youngest HC in NFL?

Hired by the Los Angeles Rams in 2017, Sean McVay became the youngest head coach in NFL history at 30 years and 353 days old. Udinski would break that record, as he recently turned 30 on January 12. However, McVay has set the bar extremely high for Udinski and other young coaching minds, as he also holds another milestone.

During the 2021 NFL season, McVay became the youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl, leading the Rams to the Vince Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LVI at 36 years and 20 days old.

