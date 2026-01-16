Shedeur Sanders might have new HC as Browns seek to replace Kevin Stefanski with in-house talent

The Cleveland Browns are setting another interview for a Kevin Stefanski replacement. Shedeur Sanders is eager to see who is going to be his new head coach, and it seems it could be a known face.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns will interview defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz for the second time for their HC vacancy. Schwartz has become one of the best DC in the NFL, guiding the Browns to have a top-tier defensive unit despite the team’s struggles.

However, according to Cabot, Ravens OC Todd Monken is also expected to get a second interview. Schwartz, though, has the full support of his team. “I have so much love and respect for Coach Schwartz,” Denzel Ward said. “Me, I would highly recommend Coach Schwartz for a head coaching job here, definitely. He’s a great coach. He’s helped my game tremendously, puts us in great positions, great leader. I can’t say enough great things about him, I think he’s a guy that who you want in a coach.”

Schwartz has a cloudy past as HC

While everybody deserves a second chance, it’s tough to deny his past tenure as head coach isn’t the best. Schwartz coached the Lions from 2009 to 2013 and his record was 29-51. He only had one winning season during his five-year tenure.

Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Cleveland Browns

After that, he was DC in Buffalo for a year, before having a five-year spell in the Eagles as DC, where he won the Super Bowl. In 2021 and 2022, he was a senior defensive assistant for the Titans. It was after that when he landed as the Browns DC.

Is Schwartz the best option for Shedeur Sanders?

Having Shedeur Sanders in his second year is a crucial element to the future of the franchise. In fact, they interviewed an offensive-minded coach who might be the ideal replacement for Kevin Stefanski, though they have competition for hi services.

While Schwartz already knows Sanders and the rest of the team, the fact is he is a defensive-minded coach. So, if Schwartz gets the head coaching job, he would have to find a creative offensive coordinator to help Shedeur.