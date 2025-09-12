Joe Flacco had a strong start to the 2025 NFL season, which presents a challenge for Shedeur Sanders. With the veteran firmly holding the QB1 role, the Cleveland Browns rookie may need to accept a new role on the team.

Shedeur Sanders is clearly aiming to become a starter for the Browns eventually. However, with Joe Flacco unlikely to lose his job this season, the team may deploy Sanders in a different capacity.

According to the Browns, Sanders, along with Dillon Gabriel and Bailey Zappe, is taking scout team reps to replicate opponents’ plays rather than serving purely as a backup to Flacco.

Is being part of the scout team a bad sign for Sanders?

It’s evident the Browns view Joe Flacco as the unquestioned starter, leaving uncertainty about who will back him up. The team doesn’t see the need to give first-team reps to the backups and prefers to use them in a “fake rival” role during practice.

Currently listed as QB3 on the depth chart, Sanders still has the opportunity to showcase his abilities. While Flacco remains the starter, Sanders can impress the coaching staff by standing out in practice.

As part of the scout team, Sanders faces less pressure but can still demonstrate his talent. If he consistently performs better against Flacco’s group than Gabriel or Zappe, he could become a more attractive option for HC Kevin Stefanski.

Will the Browns trade Shedeur Sanders?

Sanders’ future with the Browns remains uncertain. As the third-string quarterback, earning the starting role may not be easy.

Joe Flacco is expected to retire after the 2025 season. If Sanders fails to secure the starter role next offseason, the Browns could consider trading him to gain draft capital.