Steelers GM Omar Khan makes bold admission on Mike Tomlin’s Pittsburgh disappointing 2024 NFL season

The Pittsburgh Steelers‘ 2024 NFL season was supposed to be a memorable one with a Super Bowl berth on the line, but it ended up being their eighth consecutive year without a postseason victory. Head coach Mike Tomlin was at the center of criticism after the disappointing year.

There are many reasons for the Steelers‘ poor performance in the final stretch of last season. A five-game losing streak ended the AFC North team’s campaign and forced a rethinking of all roster decisions. Tomlin has already said that major changes are coming.

Steelers General Manager Omar Khan has made a stark admission about last season’s results. His role is key in the offseason, especially for a storyline that appears to have several chapters, such as deciding who will be the starting quarterback in the 2025 NFL season. Pittsburgh set a deadline to choose between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. At the same time, Khan did not shy away from the possibility of having a harsh opinion.

GM Khan’s strong admission about the Steelers’ past season

“The way we ended it was unacceptable. We know we have to be better and people expect better. We expect better, and that can’t happen again. And I’m just as disappointed as everyone else. I can tell you we’re working hard to fix that and make sure it doesn’t happen again,” Khan harshly stated in a press conference about the Steelers’ 2024 NFL season.

Khan also talked about the future of George Pickens

Another one of the Steelers’ main stars is wide receiver George Pickens, who also had doubts about his continuity with the team. “Had a really solid exit meeting with George Pickens, and I can tell you that he has a desire to be great. He has a desire to be great here. We have a desire for him to be great and to be great here,” Khan said.

Roster moves are coming for the Steelers

Pittsburgh’s goal is not to repeat what happened at the end of last season. In addition to the priority of deciding who will be the starting quarterback, Khan has made it clear that more roster moves could be coming, but unlike previous years, they have the luxury of salary cap space so they don’t have to rush into those decisions.