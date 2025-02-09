Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show: Who joined Kendrick Lamar on the stage? Serena Williams, SZA and more

Kendrick Lamar’s Halftime Show at Super Bowl LIX was one of the most anticipated moments of the night. The rapper, a 22-time Grammy winner, delivered a solid performance with several surprises, including appearances by Samuel L. Jackson, Serena Williams, and singer SZA.

Lamar performed some of his biggest hits, including “HUMBLE.,” “Peekaboo,” and, of course, “Not Like Us.” As expected, he brought another artist onstage—SZA—to perform their Black Panther single, “All the Stars.”

While Samuel L. Jackson’s cameo as Uncle Sam to introduce Lamar was already a shocking moment, Williams’ unexpected appearance dancing on stage was another surprise that no one saw coming. Just minutes earlier, Williams had posted on X in defense of Taylor Swift after the global star was booed by the stadium.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although this was Lamar’s first time headlining the Halftime Show, it wasn’t his first performance at the event. He previously appeared at Super Bowl 56 in his hometown of Los Angeles, performing alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent, and Mary J. Blige.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who is SZA, who sang with Lamar on stage?

SZA is one of the most respected R&B singers. Her debut studio album, Ctrl (2017), was a commercial and critical success, featuring hits like “Love Galore” and “The Weekend.” The album established her as one of the most distinctive voices in contemporary R&B, earning her multiple Grammy nominations and widespread acclaim for her introspective songwriting and ethereal vocal style.

Advertisement

see also Was Samuel L. Jackson the big surprise of Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime show?

Following Ctrl, SZA continued to rise in the music industry, collaborating with major artists such as Lamar for the Black Panther soundtrack and Doja Cat on the chart-topping “Kiss Me More.” In 2022, she released her long-awaited sophomore album, SOS, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and included hits like “Kill Bill” and “Snooze.”

SuperBowl’s Halftime Show LIx – Setlist

Unreleased song

squabble up

HUMBLE.

DNA.

man at the garden

peekaboo

luther (with SZA)

All the Stars (with SZA)

Not Like Us

tv off

Advertisement