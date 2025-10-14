Titans set to make bold offensive shift with Cam Ward following Brian Callahan’s exit

Cam Ward entered the NFL as the first overall pick in 2025. Unfortunately, he has not had the rookie season he expected, and after the firing of Brian Callahan, the Tennessee Titans are set to make a major shift in their offense to try to improve.

The Titans have had a disappointing start to the 2025 NFL season. The AFC South club is currently 1-5 and was the first team in the league to fire its head coach this year.

On Monday, the Titans parted ways with Brian Callahan after a poor start to the season. Now, the club aims to revamp its offense, with Cam Ward taking center stage for obvious reasons.

Titans confirm major change regarding Cam Ward to try to turn things around

When the Titans drafted Cam Ward at No. 1 overall in 2025, they expected him to bring a major transformation to the team. Unfortunately, the club is at the bottom of the AFC South after six games — a scenario the front office didn’t anticipate.

Following the Week 6 loss against the Raiders, the team decided to fire Brian Callahan. Now, Mike McCoy is the interim head coach, and he believes the offense should be designed around Cam Ward.

McCoy has worked with great quarterbacks in the past, including Peyton Manning and Philip Rivers, among others. For that reason, the head coach has developed a plan to bolster the offense with Cam Ward as the centerpiece.

“What does Cam do best?” Mike McCoy said, via the team’s website. “And what do we do best as an offense? . . . We have to look at our scheme and what we are doing, and it is going to change from week to week.”

A really tough stretch ahead

Unfortunately for the Titans, the outlook doesn’t look promising. The team faces three opponents with winning records in the weeks leading up to their Week 10 bye.

The Titans are set to face the Patriots, Colts, and Chargers in the coming weeks. While they are not favored in the odds, Callahan’s exit could bring a boost in energy, giving the team a chance to upset one of these clubs and avoid entering the bye week with a 1-8 record.

