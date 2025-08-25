There’s been plenty of speculation in recent months about what the future would hold for Travis Kelce and his NFL career. While it took some time, good news finally arrived for Kansas City Chiefs fans — one of the greatest tight ends in the history of the game will suit up once again for the Kingdom, with his sights set on another Super Bowl run.

In the world of sports, there’s no stronger source of support than family — and this case is no exception. Ed, the father of Travis, attended the premiere of ESPN’s docuseries The Kingdom, where he made an important revelation about his son.

“I’ll give you a prediction,” he firmly stated. “I think you’re going to see one of the best seasons Travis has ever had. Travis is in incredible shape. I watched him down in Boca and he was working out, and the workouts were as much plyometrics and box jumping and cone drills and all that stuff as much as it was with the weights. Travis is ready to go. I’m excited about that.”

Ed Kelce’s comments came after witnessing the intense preparation put in by one of Patrick Mahomes’ most trusted offensive weapons — a duo that once again promises to be among the most dangerous in the league.

Tight end Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs poses on the red carpet.

Learning through loss

While many see defeat as one of the most painful moments in sports, others use it as fuel to come back even stronger. According to Ed, this was exactly what motivated Travis to prepare himself in the best possible way during the last offseason.

“It’s a bitter embarrassment, but you get up, dust yourself off and you come back better than ever,” Ed Kelce said.

“It was the way he held his head up high after that Super Bowl, and he didn’t shy away from people. He answered the questions and he didn’t make excuses. Most athletes appreciate other athletes with an attitude like that.”

The last dance?

Following the loss to the Eagles in the last Super Bowl, speculation began to swirl about what Travis Kelce would do next with his NFL career. The star tight end eventually confirmed that he’ll suit up once again for the Chiefs, committing to give it his all this upcoming season — though he has yet to make a firm decision about what comes after.

