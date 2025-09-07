Trending topics:
Video: Lamar Jackson has heated reaction after Bills fan smacks his helmet

A Buffalo Bills fan crossed the line with Lamar Jackson by hitting his helmet in a way that was unpleasant for the Ravens quarterback, who reacted strongly against the young fan.

By Richard Tovar

Lamar Jackson walks off the field after a win over the Broncos on October 3, 2021 in Denver, Colorado.
Lamar Jackson and his teammates were calmly dominating the Buffalo Bills when Ravens players approached the opposing fans’ stands. There, a young fan was “smacking” the helmets of Baltimore players in a way he found amusing.

However, when he hit Jackson harder, the quarterback reacted by shoving him. While other Ravens players passed by laughing at the fan and others heckling them, Jackson was clearly not pleased. He became visibly upset and argued with the fan for several seconds.

That type of interaction isn’t abnormal. It’s not necessarily a bad thing for rival players to provoke or get close to the other team’s fans, as long as it doesn’t cross into violence. Typically, these are strong words and rarely escalate to “fights” or shoves, like the incident with Lamar Jackson and the Bills fan.

If the fan was trying to distract the Ravens, it didn’t work. After the episode, it was even easier for the Ravens to score points, as they quickly reached 40 points before the middle of the fourth quarter.

When Will the Ravens and Bills Play Again?

The next game between the Ravens and Bills could be in the playoffs since this Week 1 matchup will be their only regular-season meeting this year. The Bills have a much more manageable schedule for the first eight weeks of the season, playing the Jets, Dolphins, Saints, Patriots, Falcons, and Panthers.

On the other hand, the Ravens will have tougher rivals after this game. After Week 1, they’ll face the Browns, Lions, Chiefs, Texans, and Rams. The games against Kansas City and Detroit are expected to be tough, and things could get complicated against the Texans.

