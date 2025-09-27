Video: Why Tyreek Hill decides not to practice with the Dolphins ahead of the Jets game

Tyreek Hill undoubtedly remains a pivotal figure in Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel’s strategy against the New York Jets this Monday. Nonetheless, questions arose within the fan base following Hill’s absence from Saturday’s practice, leading into this crucial matchup.

While key players such as Tua Tagovailoa and Darren Waller participated in the session, Hill’s absence was conspicuous. It was a missed opportunity for the Dolphins to fine-tune their game plan before their first regular-season clash, especially after a challenging start.

McDaniel disclosed plans to introduce a new offensive player into the lineup for Monday’s game against the Jets. However, defensive performance remains a concern, as struggles in that area have persisted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Jets are also grappling with their own defensive issues. Hill’s extraordinary talent could become a decisive factor for the Dolphins, particularly as the regular season intensifies and adversaries become increasingly formidable.

Tyreek Hill wide receiver of the Dolphins.

Advertisement

Why Tyreek Hill decides not to practice with Dolphins?

Tyreek Hill was noticeably absent from the Miami Dolphins’ practice on Saturday, citing personal reasons according to NFL insider David Furones. However, a video posted to his Snapchat account later revealed the true cause of his absence: Hill was celebrating his father’s birthday.

Advertisement

see also Jets HC Aaron Glenn delivers positive update on key player ahead of crucial matchup against Dolphins

The Snapchat video depicted Hill dressed identically to his father as they shared a lighthearted moment together. Through this post, Hill openly communicated the heartfelt reason behind his decision to forgo practice on Saturday.

Advertisement

Tweet placeholder

Fan reactions to Hill’s absence

Hill’s choice to skip practice sparked mixed reactions among fans on social media. Some supporters felt the occasion warranted his absence, while others criticized the move, considering the Dolphins’ troubling 0-3 start to the regular season and the upcoming matchup being a potential chance for their first victory.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One fan questioned, “This could not have waited until after work?” Another expressed relief, saying, “Glad to see it’s for a good reason. I thought for sure it was him just not wanting to practice.” Conversely, some criticized the team’s decision, with a fan stating: “Unserious franchise allowing this b***.”

Regardless of the varied fan reactions, one fact remains clear: the Dolphins will need Hill operating at peak performance to have any hope of defeating the Jets. Given the Jets’ own struggles early in the season, this upcoming game presents a critical opportunity for the Dolphins to secure their first win.