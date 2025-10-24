The Minnesota Vikings were crushed 37-10 by the Los Angeles Chargers at the start of Week 8. The offense looked ineffective with Carson Wentz at quarterback as the replacement of J.J. McCarthy. In addition, the veteran player was constantly in pain due to issues with his left shoulder.

Because of that, McCarthy seems to be the last hope for the Vikings to save their season. Ahead of the next game against the Detroit Lions, head coach Kevin O’Connell said that the former Michigan college football star could be back.

“If J.J. is healthy, J.J. will play. That’s been the case since the injury. That’s always been kind of my mindset. I believe we’re right, hopefully, around the corner from seeing him be healthy, have a week of preparation and go compete. That’s what he wants. That’s what he’s been working towards. I know there was a lot of estimates on the injury timeline and everything with a high ankle. It ended up being on the longer end about what we thought.”

Who will be the starting QB for Vikings?

J.J. McCarthy will be the starting quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings in the game against the Detroit Lions if his recovery process stays on schedule (high right ankle sprain). The big question is who will be the backup quarterback.

Considering that Carson Wentz is dealing with a left shoulder injury, rookie Max Brosmer could become the No. 2 quarterback for the upcoming games. Whatever happens, O’Connell said there are no excuses to justify the loss against the Chargers.

“We got outplayed. We got outcoached. There are no excuses. Injuries, short week, whatever it is. That is not in any way, shape or form our standard of what we want to put on the field. We’ve got an opportunity in front of us where we need to own this.”