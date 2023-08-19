Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs meet in the 2023 NFL Preseason. This game will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. The home team wants to win another game at home. Here is all the key information about this Preseason game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Arizona Cardinals vs Kansas City Chiefs online free in the US on Fubo]

The Cardinals won by a single point against the Denver Broncos by 18-17, it was a tight game but in the end the home team won to show that they are ready for the start of the 2023 season.

The Chiefs not only enter the season as Super Bowl defenders, but they are one of the big three favorites to reach the postseason, but the first game of the preseason was not good for them with a loss by 24-26 against the Saints.

When will Arizona Cardinals vs Kansas City Chiefs be played?

Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs play for the 2023 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 19 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. The visitors want to win but apparently they don’t care about the preseason.

Arizona Cardinals vs Kansas City Chiefs: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Arizona Cardinals vs Kansas City Chiefs in the US

This game for the 2023 NFL Preseason, Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Saturday, August 19, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are Fox, CBS, NBC and ABC.

How to watch Arizona Cardinals vs Kansas City Chiefs in your country

This game for the 2023 NFL Preseason, Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefswill be broadcast around the world, excluding China and United States, by DAZN.