Watch New England Patriots vs Houston Texans for FREE in the US

The NFL is finally back. After many months of waiting, the preseason starts when the Houston Texans visit the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Read here to find out how watch the game in the US.

[Watch New England Patriots vs Houston Texans online free in the US on Fubo]

After Tom Brady left, the Patriots haven’t been the same. Bill Belichick is still trying to find a formula for success and this might be the last chance for young quarterback Mac Jones. Last season, they finished with an 8-9 record and couldn’t reach the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Houston Texans enter a massive rebuilding process with new head coach DeMeco Ryans. Their 2023 Draft was extraordinary for the franchise with two of the first three overall picks: quarterback C.J. Stroud and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. The future looks promising.

When will New England Patriots vs Houston Texans be played?

The New England Patriots will host the Houston Texans on Thursday, August 10 at 7 PM (ET). The game is scheduled to be played at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

New England Patriots vs Houston Texans: Time by State in the US

ET: 7 PM

CT: 6 PM

MT: 5 PM

PT: 4 PM

How to watch New England Patriots vs Houston Texans in the US

The preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Houston Texans will be available on Fubo (7-day free trial). Another option to watch in the United States is NFL Network.

How to watch New England Patriots vs Houston Texans in the rest of the world

If you want to watch the start of the preseason with Patriots and Colts, DAZN is your best option in the rest of the world. If you’re in any country outside the United States or China, the game will be broadcast there.