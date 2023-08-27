Watch New Orleans Saints vs Houston Texans for FREE in the US

New Orleans Saints and Houston Texans meet in the 2023 NFL Preseason. This game will take place at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The home team wants to close the preseason with a perfect record. Here is all the key information about this Preseason game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch New Orleans Saints vs Houston Texans online free in the US on Fubo]

The Saints won the first two games of the preseason against the Kansas City Chiefs 26-24 at home, and against the Los Angeles Chargers 22-17 on the road. They open the regular season at home against the Titans on September 10.

The Texans started the season well with an on the road victory against the New England Patriots by 20-9, but during the second game they lost to the Miami Dolphins by 3-28 at home.

When will New Orleans Saints vs Houston Texans be played?

New Orleans Saints and Houston Texans play for the 2023 NFL Preseason on Sunday, August 27 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The visitors know that it is almost impossible to win against the home team’s offense line.

New Orleans Saints vs Houston Texans: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch New Orleans Saints vs Houston Texans in the US

This game for the 2023 NFL Preseason, New Orleans Saints and Houston Texans at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, August 27, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are FOX, FOX APP.

How to watch New Orleans Saints vs Houston Texans in your country

This game for the 2023 NFL Preseason, New Orleans Saints and Houston Texanswill be broadcast around the world, excluding China and United States, by DAZN.