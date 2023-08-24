Watch Tennessee Titans vs New England Patriots for FREE in the US

The New England Patriots will visit the Tennessee Titans as the 2023 preseason comes to an end in the NFL. The game will be played on Friday, August 25 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

The Tennessee Titans have a last chance to determine who will be their starting quarterback. Ryan Tannehill is the veteran, Malik Willis was supposed to be the man in the future, but Mike Vrabel’s team suddenly drafted Will Levis from Kentucky. That’s the major story here.

Meanwhile, the New England Patriots had an 8-9 record last season finishing in third place of the AFC East. After Tom Brady announced his retirement, Bill Belichick hasn’t found the formula of success. It might be the final opportunity for Mac Jones.

When will Tennessee Titans vs New England Patriots be played?

The Tennessee Titans will host the New England Patriots on Friday, August 25 at 8:15 PM (ET). The game is scheduled to be played at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Tennessee Titans vs New England Patriots: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

How to watch Tennessee Titans vs New England Patriots in the US

The preseason game between the Titans and the Patriots will be available on Fubo (7-day free trial). Another option to watch it in the United States is NFL Network.

How to watch Tennessee Titans vs New England Patriots in the rest of the world

If you’re in any country outside the United States and China, you will be able to watch the game between the Tennessee Titans and the New England Patriots on DAZN.