The Dallas Cowboys could be in a lot of trouble if they lose in Week 3 against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

The Dallas Cowboys haven’t won the Super Bowl in almost three decades and things aren’t looking good during the start of the 2024 season. A big loss against the New Orleans Saints brought a lot of uncertainty to Jerry Jones.

In their last two home games, the Cowboys’ defense has allowed 92 points. Of course, the big problem for Mike Zimmer has been how to stop the running game.

Now, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens visit Arlington in one of the most anticipated games in the NFL. There’s no more margin of error for Dak Prescott considering their tough schedule.

What happens if the Cowboys lose against the Ravens?

If the Dallas Cowboys lose to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3, they would fall to a 1-2 record and their chances to reach the playoffs would be severely compromised. Although it’s really early in the season, the schedule is an uphill battle with just one win after three games.

After the matchup against the Ravens, the Cowboys have these rivals left on their schedule: Giants (2), Steelers, Lions, 49ers, Falcons, Eagles (2), Texans, Commanders (2), Bengals, Panthers and Buccaneers.

Six of those 11 teams reached the playoffs during the 2023 season and, to clinch the NFC East, it’s going to be a huge challenge as the Philadelphia Eagles look revamped with the arrival of Saquon Barkley.