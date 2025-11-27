What happens if Lions lose to Packers today on Thanksgiving in Week 13 of 2025 NFL season?

The Detroit Lions have consistently been one of the standout teams in the NFL, particularly excelling in defensive performance. Their formidable defense could prove pivotal as they prepare to face the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving Day in Week 13 of the 2025 NFL season.

If the Detroit Lions lose against the Green Bay Packers today, they will still have a pathway to clinch a playoff spot. However, this path will present additional obstacles that must be navigated successfully to keep their postseason hopes alive.

Conversely, a victory for the Packers would significantly bolster their playoff aspirations, with NFL.com projecting a 92% likelihood of their advancement to the next round, contingent upon the results of Week 13’s other NFL matchups.

This matchup’s importance cannot be overstated for the Lions, as they confront a direct contender for playoff positioning. For head coach Dan Campbell and his players, missing out on the playoffs would be a significant disappointment this season.

Lions’ injury report for crucial came vs. Packers

As anticipation builds for this critical game against Green Bay, concerns linger among the Lions’ fan base regarding the roster’s depth. The injury report is extensive, with five players ruled out and eight others listed as questionable for today’s clash with the Packers.

Here is the comprehensive list of players appearing on the injury report:

Graham Glasgow – Knee – Out

Kerby Joseph – Knee – Out

Josh Paschal – Back – Out

Kalif Raymond – Ankle – Out

Brock Wright – Neck – Out

Terrion Arnold – Concussion – Questionable

Marcus Davenport – Shoulder – Questionable

Taylor Decker – Shoulder – Questionable

Miles Frazier – Knee – Questionable

Tate Ratledge – Knee – Questionable

Penei Sewell – Ankle – Questionable

Isaac TeSlaa – Hand – Questionable

Sione Vaki – Ankle/Thumb – Questionable

With numerous players’ statuses uncertain and others definitively sidelined, the Lions face a formidable challenge. Their fan base remains hopeful for a strong showing against the Packers to sustain the team’s playoff ambitions this season.