Where to watch Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings in the USA: 2025 NFL Regular Season Game

Chicago Bears will face off against Minnesota Vikings in a Week 1 showdown of the 2025 NFL regular season. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and streaming options for USA fans, so you don’t miss any of the action.

Week 1 wraps up with a clash that has fans buzzing, as longtime rivals Chicago and Minnesota enter the 2025 season with contrasting momentum and expectations. The Bears struggled through a 5-12 campaign last year, missing the playoffs entirely.

Meanwhile, the Vikings posted an impressive 14-3 record before falling in the Wild Card round. Now, both teams are eager to make a statement from the opening snap, setting the stage for a high-stakes, hard-fought kickoff to the new NFL season.

When will the Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings match be played?

Chicago Bears take on Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL regular season on Monday, September 8. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 PM (ET).

Quarterback Caleb Williams of the Chicago Bears – Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

How to watch Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings in the USA

The NFL matchup between the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings will be available for live streaming on Fubo. Fans can also catch the game on ABC and ESPN.