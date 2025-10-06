Trending topics:
NFL

Where to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs in the USA: 2025 NFL Regular Season Game

Jacksonville Jaguars will face Kansas City Chiefs in a Week 5 clash of the 2025 NFL regular season. USA fans can find here complete game information, including kickoff times and streaming options, to ensure they don’t miss a moment of the action.

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Amy Kontras/Getty ImagesPatrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs

[Watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs online in the USA on Fubo]

Week 5 wraps up with a high-stakes clash as the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars square off in a battle that could shape the top of the standings. After a rocky start to the season, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have found their rhythm with back-to-back wins and are eager to post their first winning record of the year.

Standing in their way is a red-hot Jaguars squad riding a two-game surge, looking to extend that momentum and move to 4-1. With both teams heating up at the right time, this matchup promises fireworks—make sure you don’t miss it.

When will the Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs match be played?

Jacksonville Jaguars play against Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5 of the 2025 NFL regular season on Monday, October 6. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 PM (ET).

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:15 PM
CT: 7:15 PM
MT: 6:15 PM
PT: 5:15 PM

How to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs in the USA

The NFL matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs will be available for live streaming on Fubo. Fans can also catch the game on ABC and ESPN.

