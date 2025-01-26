Where to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills for free in the USA: 2025 NFL playoffs

Kansas City Chiefs face off against Buffalo Bills in the 2025 NFL Conference Finals, a matchup that has football fans nationwide eagerly awaiting the action. Here’s everything you need to know to catch every moment of this highly anticipated postseason showdown, including kickoff times and streaming details.

[Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills online for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The Kansas City Chiefs secured their spot in the conference finals with a hard-fought victory over the Houston Texans, keeping their Super Bowl aspirations alive as Patrick Mahomes and his team aim to add another championship to their storied run.

Standing in their way are the Buffalo Bills, who emerged from a nail-biter against the Baltimore Ravens and were among the regular season’s top contenders. While the Chiefs enter as favorites, the Bills have a key advantage: they were one of the few teams to defeat Kansas City during the regular season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills match be played?

Kansas City Chiefs will take on Buffalo Bills in the 2025 NFL Conference Finals on Sunday, January 26. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 PM (ET).

Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills – Al Bello/Getty Images

Advertisement

Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills: Time by State in the USA

ET: 6:30 PM

CT: 5:30 PM

MT: 4:30 PM

PT: 3:30 PM

see also NFL News: Patrick Mahomes to have extra weapon for Chiefs vs Bills matchup

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills in the USA

Fans in the USA can catch this NFL clash between Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills on CBS and Paramount+. If you want to live stream the game, Fubo offers a convenient option with a free trial available.