Where to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Kansas City Chiefs will face off against Los Angeles Chargers in a Week 14 clash of the 2024 NFL regular season. Below, you’ll find all the essential game details, including kickoff time and streaming options for fans in the USA, ensuring you stay connected to all the action.

[Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers online in the USA on Fubo]

Week 14 brings one of the season’s marquee matchups as the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers square off in a game with major playoff implications. The Chiefs, riding high with an 11-1 record, are aiming for their 12th win and a firm hold on the AFC’s top seed.

Led by Patrick Mahomes, the reigning two-time champions remain the team to beat. Meanwhile, the Chargers, fresh off a gritty 17-13 win over the Falcons, boast an 8-4 record and are determined to keep their title hopes alive. A victory against the Chiefs would send a strong message, but it’s a daunting challenge against one of the NFL’s elite.

When will the Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers match be played?

Kansas City Chiefs will face Los Angeles Chargers the Week 14 of the 2024 NFL regular season this Sunday, December 8, with kickoff set for 8:20 PM (ET).

Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:20 PM

CT: 7:20 PM

MT: 6:20 PM

PT: 5:20 PM

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers in the USA

This NFL game between Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers will be available for live streaming on Fubo. Other options: NBC.