Where to watch Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers in the USA: 2025 NFL Regular Season Game

Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers will face each other in what will be a Week 1 showdown of the 2025 NFL regular season. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and streaming options for USA fans, so you don’t miss any of the action.

The Seattle Seahawks open the 2025 season determined to build on last year’s 10-7 finish that left them just shy of a playoff berth, aiming to prove they’re ready to take the next step. Standing in their way are the San Francisco.

The 49ers stumbled to a surprising 6-11 record in 2024 after coming up just short in the Super Bowl the year before. Both teams are hungry to reset their trajectories, with Seattle pushing for an early statement and San Francisco eager to show they’re still in the championship conversation.

When will the Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers match be played?

Seattle Seahawks will face San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL regular season on Sunday, September 7. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 PM (ET).

Jalen Milroe of the Seattle Seahawks – Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:05 PM

CT: 3:05 PM

MT: 2:05 PM

PT: 1:05 PM

How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers in the USA

The NFL matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers will be available for live streaming on Fubo. Fans can also catch the game on FOX.