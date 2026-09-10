Who are starting and backup QBs in Rams vs 49ers depth charts today in 2026 NFL Australia game?

The Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers play a huge Week 1 game in Australia to kick start the NFL season.

It’s a huge NFC West showdown in Australia as the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers play a big-time matchup. Given that is Week 1, the starting quarterbacks are going to play but we saw on the NFL Kickoff that injuries can happen at any time.

For instance, Sam Darnold suffered an injury for the Seattle Seahawks. However, the Rams and Niners hope that is not their fortune. The starting QBs will be Matthew Stafford for the Rams and Brock Purdy for the 49ers.

However, when looking at the possible backup quarterbacks, some interesting matchups would be taking place. Hence, while using the backups is never a good idea, there are some intriguing signal-callers on the sidelines.

Advertisement

Stafford vs Purdy as QB1s

Stafford is the reigning MVP and a Super Bowl champion. He has one of the best arms in the NFL and plays under an elite scheme as it’s Sean McVay’s. Stafford is a winner and a soon-to-be Hall of Famer.

Matthew Stafford CARVES up the 49ers.



In his last two starts:



389 Passing Yards + 3 TDs

280 Passing Yards + 4 TDs pic.twitter.com/pwZwg01MAe — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) September 10, 2026

As for Purdy, he has been to a Super Bowl, albeit on a losing effort. From Mr. Irrelevant, all the way to a franchise quarterback, Purdy has shown he is a great signal-caller that understands how to play under Kyle Shanahan.

Advertisement

Backups for Rams and 49ers: QB depth charts

For the Rams, if Stafford suffers an injury or something that sidelines him, the backups are either rookie Ty Simpson, or Stetson Bennett IV. McVay has spoken very good of both.

As for the 49ers, if Brock Purdy is not able to play for some reason, the first backup is Mac Jones, who impressed last year while Purdy was injured. Kurtis Rourke is the QB3 on the team.