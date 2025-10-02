Who’s playing Thursday Night Football today, October 2, in Week 5 of 2025 NFL season?

The bright lights of a primetime clash descend upon Inglewood tonight as the NFL’s Week 5 gets underway with a storied NFC West rivalry. Football fans are anticipating a fierce battle that could reshape the early division standings.

Momentum, rivalry, and ambition collide under primetime pressure. Both teams arrive carrying narratives of their own—one searching for redemption, the other chasing consistency that could shape the season ahead.

What unfolds tonight could echo far beyond a single October evening. It’s not just about Week 5; it’s about defining trajectories, seizing opportunities and proving who belongs in the league’s spotlight.

Week 5 primetime: Who plays under the Thursday night lights

The Week 5 slate of the 2025 NFL season begins tonight with a classic NFC West rivalry as the San Francisco 49ers travel down the California coast to face the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

This divisional clash, kicking off at 8:15 p.m. ET, is a pivotal early-season showdown between two teams tied atop the division standings, both sporting a strong 3-1 record.

Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers makes a first down against the Los Angeles Rams. (Source: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

While this series has been dominated by one side in recent years, the Rams enter this contest having won three straight head-to-head matchups, signaling a significant shift in the competitive landscape of the division.

For the visiting 49ers, the short week presents a daunting task compounded by a rash of critical injuries. The most significant blow is the confirmed absence of starting quarterback Brock Purdy, who has been ruled out due to an aggravated toe injury.

Backup Mac Jones is expected to take the helm, a notable challenge against a Sean McVay defense. San Francisco is also reeling from injuries to multiple key wide receivers, including Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall.

