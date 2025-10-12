Who’s singing the national anthem in London before the Jets vs Broncos Week 6 game?

The NFL heads back to London as the Jets and Broncos prepare for their Week 6 clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Before kickoff, the pregame rituals will include a stirring national anthem, setting the tone for the showdown.

Fans from across the globe will gather, filling the stadium with anticipation. The anthem is more than tradition: it’s a moment that bridges American football with London’s vibrant energy, uniting players and spectators alike.

As the first notes echo through North London, the stadium transforms into a stage where sport and ceremony collide, reminding everyone that the international series is as much about spectacle as it is about the game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Roxanne Couch and Jay Perry to sing national anthems at Jets vs. Broncos

The NFL’s international showcase will begin on a high note this Sunday, October 12, as two stars from London’s West End production of Hamilton take the field to perform the national anthems ahead of the Week 6 clash between the New York Jets and the Denver Broncos.

Roxanne Couch will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner”, representing the United States, while Jay Perry will deliver “God Save the King” for the United Kingdom. Both artists are acclaimed performers in the London theatre scene and currently appear in the hit musical Hamilton, which continues its celebrated run in the West End.

Advertisement

Jay Perry and Roxanne Couch (Source: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Bauer — Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Advertisement

The choice of Couch and Perry reflects the NFL’s commitment to blending sport and culture in its international games. By spotlighting local talent with global reach, the league aims to create a more immersive and inclusive experience for fans attending the game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where more than 60,000 spectators are expected.

Advertisement

Kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 AM ET, but the pregame ceremonies promise to set the tone well before the first snap. The anthems will be accompanied by a full military honor guard and a coordinated stadium display, underscoring the significance of the event as a transatlantic celebration of sport.

For Couch and Perry, the performance is more than a musical interlude—it’s a moment of pride. “It’s an honor to represent my country on such a global stage”, said Couch. Perry echoed the sentiment: “To sing for the UK in front of thousands of fans from around the world is a privilege I’ll never forget”.

Advertisement