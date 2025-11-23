Aaron Rodgers will not play for the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Chicago Bears because the quarterback has not recovered from a fracture in his left wrist. Therefore, after several discussions with the medical staff, the veteran has been ruled out at Soldier Field.

Doctors had already warned Rodgers about the risk involved in coming back so early. That’s why they didn’t allow him to play the second half in the win over the Bengals and also didn’t give him the green light for the matchup with Chicago.

The big question is when the Super Bowl champion quarterback will return, considering that to avoid a displaced fracture, he would need at least three weeks of complete rest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Is Aaron Rodgers playing today for Steelers vs Bears?

No. Aaron Rodgers is not playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Chicago Bears. Mike Tomlin has preferred to protect his star quarterback with the final stretch in mind, which includes two games against the Ravens that, regardless of what happens at Soldier Field, will determine the winner of the AFC North.

Who is starting quarterback for Steelers?

Mason Rudolph is the starting quarterback for the Steelers against the Chicago Bears, in what represents another great opportunity for him to show that he’s ready to lead the team. Last week, he had an excellent performance to beat the Bengals.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Aaron Rodgers’ message to Mike Tomlin after star quarterback suffered injury during game between Steelers and Bengals

Who is Steelers’ backup QB?

Will Howard is the Steelers’ backup quarterback for the game against the Chicago Bears. It has been a very quick rise for the rookie from Ohio State, who, just a few weeks ago, was still on injured reserve.