Why is Brandon Aiyuk not playing today for 49ers vs Seahawks in NFC Divisional Round of 2026 NFL playoffs?

The San Francisco 49ers return to action to face the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Divisional Round. However, the Niners will be without Brandon Aiyuk—but why is the wide receiver missing this 2026 NFL playoff game?

Brandon Aiyuk’s situation with the 49ers is far from ideal. The wide receiver has not been involved at all this season, and a potential departure from San Francisco now seems inevitable.

Over a month ago, the 49ers placed Brandon Aiyuk on the reserve/left squad list. The NFC West club cited a knee issue, although reports suggest that health concerns are not the only reason he has remained sidelined.

Is Brandon Aiyuk playing against the Seahawks in the 2026 NFL playoffs?

No, Brandon Aiyuk will not play against the Seahawks in the NFC Divisional Round. The wide receiver has not appeared during the 2025 NFL season due to a lingering knee injury and a strained relationship with the organization.

According to reports, Aiyuk did not follow the rehabilitation plan recommended by the 49ers after suffering a torn ACL in 2024. He reportedly sought medical treatment outside the team, a decision the franchise did not approve.

Following his refusal to complete the rehab process under team supervision, the 49ers decided to sideline him for the entire season. Despite the absence of their former WR1, San Francisco remains just one win away from competing for the NFC title.

Is Brandon Aiyuk leaving the 49ers?

As of today, it appears unlikely that Brandon Aiyuk will be part of the 49ers’ roster for the 2026 NFL season. The organization is reportedly uncomfortable with his attitude and is expected to move on this offseason.

A trade remains the preferred option, though releasing him has not been ruled out. Finding a trade partner could be challenging, as Aiyuk is still recovering from injury and concerns about his conduct may deter interested teams—despite his undeniable talent.

