Why is Brock Purdy not playing today for 49ers vs Cardinals in Week 3 of 2025 NFL season?

After last season’s shortcomings, the San Francisco 49ers launched the 2025 NFL season with determination. Head coach Kyle Shanahan’s roster remains undefeated, having secured victories over the Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints. Now poised to extend its winning streak, it faces a critical matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Yet, the challenge escalates as it must tackle this game without starting quarterback Brock Purdy.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport has confirmed that Brock Purdy will be sidelined for today’s game as he continues to recover from a sprained left shoulder and turf toe. This absence marks his second consecutive game out of action. However, Purdy is anticipated to return to the lineup for the 49ers’ Week 4 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Despite sustaining an injury in NFL Week 1 against the Seahawks, the 25-year-old quarterback showcased his remarkable resilience and talent. Purdy completed 26 of 35 passes for 277 yards, throwing two crucial touchdowns, underscoring his status as an exceptional player. While the 49ers secured a victory in the previous game without him, Brock’s absence remains a significant challenge for the team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has reportedly pointed out his QB1 on Brock Purdy’s absence

With Brock Purdy confirmed absent, 49ers fans eagerly sought a leader at quarterback for Week 3’s face-off against the Cardinals. Breaking the suspense, head coach Kyle Shanahan has once again placed his trust in Mac Jones, as reported by Ian Rapoport, appointing him to lead the charge.

Mac Jones #10 of the San Francisco 49ers in action during the NFL 2025 game.

Advertisement

Mac Jones, though not a regular starter for the 49ers, made a compelling case for himself in the recent victory over the Saints. He delivered an impressive performance, completing 26 of 29 passes for 279 yards. In addition, he threw three touchdowns, signaling his readiness to step up in Brock Purdy’s absence.

Advertisement

see also Kyle Shanahan provides concerning update on 49ers star Brock Purdy’s injury

In Week 3, the 49ers elevated QB Adrian Martinez from the practice squad to serve as the backup quarterback against the Cardinals. Despite the move, the 25-year-old has yet to debut in a regular-season game. Jones’ impressive performances continue to delay Martinez’s opportunity to step onto the field.