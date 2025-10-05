Trending topics:
Why is CeeDee Lamb not playing today for Cowboys vs Jets in Week 5 of 2025 NFL season?

CeeDee Lamb is Dak Prescott’s top weapon, but unfortunately, he won’t be available to help the Dallas Cowboys in their Week 5 matchup against the New York Jets.

Fernando Franco Puga

CeeDee Lamb, star WR for the Dallas Cowboys
CeeDee Lamb, star WR for the Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have an intense Week 5 matchup against the New York Jets. Unfortunately, Dak Prescott won’t be able to throw passes to CeeDee Lamb, and here’s why.

The 2025 NFL season has been unpredictable for the Cowboys. The Lone Star franchise currently sits at 1-2-1, and Week 5 presents a big opportunity to secure their second win of the season.

Dallas travels to New York for a tough game against the Jets. Unfortunately for the NFC East team, the offense will look very different, as their star wide receiver won’t be available for this duel.

Why is CeeDee Lamb not playing for the Cowboys against the Jets in Week 5?

The Cowboys desperately need a win in Week 5, and so do the Jets. This game is expected to be exciting, with both offenses showing improvement in recent matches.

Dallas enters the matchup as favorites. However, the offense will be without a key player who could have had a huge impact on the outcome.

CeeDee Lamb is currently dealing with an ankle sprain he suffered in Week 3. That injury has ruled him out of the game against the Jets.

When will CeeDee Lamb return?

The Cowboys haven’t placed CeeDee Lamb on the injured reserve list, which is a positive sign for his recovery. However, he continues to miss games, and his status remains uncertain.

According to reports, the Cowboys expect Lamb to return in Week 7. If that timeline holds, he would miss the Week 6 game against the Panthers and be ready to face the Commanders on October 19th.

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga
